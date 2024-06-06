KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 0.9% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $25,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $344,354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after buying an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,708,000 after acquiring an additional 805,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KKR. Barclays increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,406,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 3.8 %

KKR traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.49. 4,277,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,582. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average of $91.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

