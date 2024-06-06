KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $782.63. 318,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $713.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $649.08. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $791.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $733.90.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

