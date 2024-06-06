Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the period. Kontoor Brands makes up about 1.1% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Kontoor Brands worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KTB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KTB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

