Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,868,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,205,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,739,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,971,000 after acquiring an additional 85,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after acquiring an additional 140,142 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 336,040 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In related news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KFY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $64.85. The company had a trading volume of 299,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,479. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $69.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

