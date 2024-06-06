La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 86,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 341,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter.

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial).

