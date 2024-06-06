Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,442 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $136.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.43 and a fifty-two week high of $179.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.47.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

