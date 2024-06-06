Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 2,317.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 51,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,406,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 32,811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after buying an additional 55,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.28.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

