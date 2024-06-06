Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 14,060 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $269.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.93 and its 200 day moving average is $245.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $278.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,266 shares of company stock worth $5,894,648 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

