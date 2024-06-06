Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $326,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,338 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 214.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 24.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,680 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $216.28 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.07.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

