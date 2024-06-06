Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $347,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.78.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $223.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

