Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE UBS opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

