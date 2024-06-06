Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 81,942 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,666,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $88,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $90.74 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.94 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.07. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,693. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

