Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 64,784 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP stock opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $75.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

