Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $135.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.12.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

