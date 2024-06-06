Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,553 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,785,000 after purchasing an additional 514,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,452,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,843,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,709,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,590,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,644,000 after purchasing an additional 127,805 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $93.66 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.