Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,082 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. STAR Financial Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,923,000 after buying an additional 797,884 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $175.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average is $179.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

