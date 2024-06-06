Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,099 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 90,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

