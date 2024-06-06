Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,389 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,015 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,295,000 after purchasing an additional 502,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,721,000 after purchasing an additional 356,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $950,192,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

