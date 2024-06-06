Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 33,776 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,776 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Booking by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 10.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,831.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,634.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,537.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,579.36 and a one year high of $3,918.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

