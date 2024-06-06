Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 8,614 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,614 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 62.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $259.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.15.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

