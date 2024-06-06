Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $273,000 Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ORIX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ORIX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $110.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $113.43. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.01.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

