Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total value of $3,848,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and have sold 29,776 shares worth $37,097,386. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,361.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,271.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,144.80. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $788.39 and a 1 year high of $1,364.22.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,363.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.