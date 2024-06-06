Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) PT Raised to $26.00

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LAKE opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $151.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.50. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

