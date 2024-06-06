Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.03

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.03 and traded as high as $19.17. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 89,554 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAKE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LAKE

Lakeland Industries Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of $162.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.