Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.04

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 192497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.
Lara Exploration Trading Up 13.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$54.04 million, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.48.
About Lara Exploration
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
