Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Up 5.1%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.88. 606,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,063,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

