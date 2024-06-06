Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

LEGN stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 0.09.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,776,000 after acquiring an additional 962,381 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,708,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,761,000 after acquiring an additional 860,410 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,668,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,050,000 after acquiring an additional 696,096 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,839,000 after acquiring an additional 596,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,601,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

