Lewis Wilks Acquires 10,000 Shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) Director Lewis Wilks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,974.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

urban-gro Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UGRO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,593. urban-gro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that urban-gro, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On urban-gro

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in urban-gro stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in urban-gro, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UGRO Free Report ) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,781 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 9.76% of urban-gro worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of urban-gro from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

See Also

