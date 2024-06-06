Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on LXRX. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.8 %

NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 3,293,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,618. The company has a market cap of $430.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.56. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,311.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

