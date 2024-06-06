Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) CAO Sells $10,179.00 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 145 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $10,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at $484,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LLYVK stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.85. 183,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,298. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78). Equities analysts expect that Liberty Live Group will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

