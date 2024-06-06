Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Trading Down 8.8%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.97 and last traded at $80.21. Approximately 82,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 156,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.62.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $77,708.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,403 shares of company stock worth $2,150,882. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

