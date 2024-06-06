Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stake Lessened by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,026,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,467 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Linde were worth $4,939,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Linde by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $434.04. 220,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,890. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $441.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.49. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

