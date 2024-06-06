Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches One Day Volume of $17.34

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $17.34 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,082,637 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,064,778.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00425386 USD and is down -25.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $258.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
