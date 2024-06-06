Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Hits New 12-Month High at $535.00

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 535 ($6.85) and last traded at GBX 535 ($6.85), with a volume of 66858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 522.50 ($6.69).

Literacy Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 511.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 492.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £316.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.38 and a beta of -0.22.

Insider Activity

In other Literacy Capital news, insider Christopher Sellers acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.42) per share, for a total transaction of £87,675 ($112,331.84). 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, mature, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic. The firm seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

