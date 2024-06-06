LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of LL Flooring from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

LL Flooring stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.55.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $188.49 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 14.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 234.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 501,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 351,746 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

