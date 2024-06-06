Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.5% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LMT traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $467.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

