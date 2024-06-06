Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.49

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.49 and last traded at C$9.70, with a volume of 9305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.70.
The firm has a market cap of C$292.55 million, a P/E ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.97. The company has a current ratio of 33.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60.
In related news, Director Warren Philip Gilman acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.00 per share, with a total value of C$51,700.00. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.
