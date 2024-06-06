Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Trading 0.4% Higher

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $217.97 and last traded at $217.66. Approximately 501,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,458,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.69 and its 200 day moving average is $226.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

