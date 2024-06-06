Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.27-14.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7-10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.76 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.270-14.470 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $442.68.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $323.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $293.03 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.