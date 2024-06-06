Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $470.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $550.00 to $470.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.46% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.03.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $308.27 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.15. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.