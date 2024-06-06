Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.270-14.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.8 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY25 guidance to $14.27-14.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. HSBC raised Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $445.00 price objective (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $384.00 to $376.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $442.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $15.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.45. 4,490,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,464. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

