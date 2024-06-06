Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 333,254 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,254 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 3.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of HCA Healthcare worth $306,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

Shares of HCA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $336.67. 927,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

