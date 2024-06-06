Magellan Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4,162.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968,988 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $160,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,785,000 after buying an additional 514,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,452,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $731,843,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,709,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,671 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,590,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,644,000 after purchasing an additional 127,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.98. 4,216,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,246. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

