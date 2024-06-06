Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Atmos Energy worth $14,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 31,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.23.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.