Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,841 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $17,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 982.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 56,145 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 211,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 590,815 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,498,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,084. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

