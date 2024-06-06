Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 4,524 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,330,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,197 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,995,000 after purchasing an additional 140,762 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.36. The company had a trading volume of 163,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,869. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

