Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Shares Up 2.7%

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Marketing Alliance Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter.

Marketing Alliance Dividend Announcement

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Marketing Alliance’s payout ratio is 153.86%.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

Featured Articles

