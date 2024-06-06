Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.15

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.15 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 36.65 ($0.47). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 35.15 ($0.45), with a volume of 586,330 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £217.61 million, a PE ratio of -1,141.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71.

In other news, insider Justin Platt bought 347,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £100,886.94 ($129,259.37). Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

