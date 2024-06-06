Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.15

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.15 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 36.65 ($0.47). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 35.15 ($0.45), with a volume of 586,330 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Marston’s Stock Up 0.3 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Justin Platt bought 347,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £100,886.94 ($129,259.37). Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Marston’s Company Profile
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.
