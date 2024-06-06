Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $126.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MASI. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Masimo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.57.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $124.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.20. Masimo has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $169.58.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Masimo by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

