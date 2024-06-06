Mathew Masters Sells 7,826 Shares of Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN) Stock

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) insider Mathew Masters sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($45.52), for a total value of £278,057.78 ($356,255.96).

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

Shares of LON CLDN traded down GBX 35 ($0.45) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,515 ($45.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,893. Caledonia Investments Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,110 ($39.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,700 ($47.41). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,457.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,438.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,545.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

Get Caledonia Investments alerts:

Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 51.47 ($0.66) dividend. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,969.43%.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also

